ING Groep N.V. (ING) up -61.08% since start of the year

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is -59.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $13.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $6.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $13.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.22% off the consensus price target high of $15.92 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 37.9% higher than the price target low of $7.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.90, the stock is -46.54% and -53.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.37 million and changing -20.33% at the moment leaves the stock -55.14% off its SMA200. ING registered -61.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -54.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.89.

The stock witnessed a -57.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.89%, and is -32.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.48% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 53981 employees, a market worth around $23.61B and $24.23B in sales. and $24.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.54 and Fwd P/E is 3.31. Distance from 52-week low is -12.66% and -64.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.15, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020. The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

329 institutions hold shares in ING Groep N.V. (ING), with 38.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 4.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.82B, and float is at 3.51B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 4.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 49.91 million shares valued at $601.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.06% of the ING Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 19.52 million shares valued at $235.26 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 18.19 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $219.23 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 10.56 million with a market value of $127.21 million.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -36.55% down over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -17.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.18% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.