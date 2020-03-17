Investing action plan for Carvana Co. (CVNA) And Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are -57.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.06% or -$11.74 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.67% and -55.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, CFRA recommended the CVNA stock is a Sell, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CVNA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $39.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $90.83. The forecasts give the Carvana Co. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.66% or -45.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.40% in the current quarter to -$0.54, down from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.11, up 47.00% from -$2.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.77 and -$0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.29 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 138 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 686,615 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,147,326. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 1,428 in purchases and sales respectively.

HUSTON BENJAMIN E., a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 16,201 shares worth $1.46 million at $90.25 per share on Nov 22. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 33,985 CVNA shares valued at $3.07 million on Nov 22. The shares were sold at $90.24 per share. JENKINS MARK W. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,203 shares at $90.02 per share on Nov 21 for a total of $108294.0 while HUSTON BENJAMIN E., (Chief Operating Officer) sold 600 shares on Nov 21 for $54030.0 with each share fetching $90.05.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $28.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 2,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 73.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $439282.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays PLC, with the investment firm holding over 209832.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46228.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.