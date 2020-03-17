Investing action plan for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) And The Macerich Company (MAC)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) shares are -15.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.16% or $0.75 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -1.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 35.08% and 21.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 01, 2019, Tudor Pickering recommended the CNX stock is a Hold, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Sector Weight on October 09, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CNX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.17. The forecasts give the CNX Resources Corporation stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.3% or -6.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,366.70% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, down -18.90% from $0.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,828,905 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 266,353. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,028,564 and 116,397 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clarkson J. Palmer, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $139600.0 at $6.98 per share on Jun 25. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 CNX shares valued at $1.28 million on Jul 26. The shares were bought at $6.39 per share. LANIGAN BERNARD JR (Director) bought 36,200 shares at $6.91 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $250124.0 while LANIGAN BERNARD JR, (Director) bought 34,150 shares on Jun 19 for $250019.0 with each share fetching $7.32.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.66 with a market cap of $1.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at The Macerich Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 73,277 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,507 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 649.97k shares after the latest sales, with 11.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Macerich Company having a total of 483 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 23.29 million shares worth more than $626.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $526.41 million and represent 13.84% of shares outstanding.