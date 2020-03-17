Investing action plan for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) And The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are -74.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.61% or -$3.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.61% and -68.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the FANG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 16, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the FANG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 31 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $110.63. The forecasts give the Diamondback Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $154.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.75% or 19.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.20% in the current quarter to $1.74, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.61, up 12.40% from $6.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.26 and $2.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 103,489. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 235,461 and 68,989 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pantermuehl Russell, a Exec. VP & Chief Engineer at the company, sold 3,000 shares worth $312759.0 at $104.25 per share on Sep 17. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 17,146 FANG shares valued at $487001.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $28.40 per share. Cross Michael P (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $104.75 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $104750.0 while Hollis Michael L., (President and COO) sold 2,000 shares on Sep 16 for $204493.0 with each share fetching $102.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG), on the other hand, is trading around $18.62 with a market cap of $6.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at The Carlyle Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 104,284,287 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,245,050 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 92.24M shares after the latest sales, with -250.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 42.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.50% with a share float percentage of 342.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Carlyle Group Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 9.8 million shares worth more than $314.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $118.99 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.