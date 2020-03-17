Investing action plan for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) And Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) shares are -31.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.70% or -$3.62 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.58% and -35.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Goldman recommended the ENB stock is a Sell, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ENB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.03. The forecasts give the Enbridge Inc. stock a price target range of $49.03 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.62. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.3% or 4.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.20% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.47, up 22.20% from $1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 12,193 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,900. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yardley William T., sold 14,900 shares worth $550965.0 at $36.98 per share on Mar 26. The insider had earlier bought another 7,848 ENB shares valued at $390909.0 on Jun 05. The shares were bought at $49.81 per share.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE:APT), on the other hand, is trading around $13.14 with a market cap of $155.05M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -425.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 527,084 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,190,274 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with -21.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.50% with a share float percentage of 10.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $3.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with the investment firm holding over 844196.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 million and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.