Investors have great interest in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) shares are -47.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.78% or -$4.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.74% down YTD and -49.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.60% and -51.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Barclays recommended the ALLY stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Nomura had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ALLY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.79. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.04.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.92, up from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.21, up 5.00% from $3.72 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.91 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 577,192 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 332,241. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 509,626 and 228,532 in purchases and sales respectively.

Breakiron-Evans Maureen, a Director at the company, bought 12,840 shares worth $249610.0 at $19.44 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 ALLY shares valued at $203000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $20.30 per share. DEBRUNNER DAVID J (VP, CAO, Controller) sold 2,222 shares at $31.70 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $70448.0 while DEBRUNNER DAVID J, (VP, CAO, Controller) sold 2,222 shares on Nov 01 for $68660.0 with each share fetching $30.90.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.86 with a market cap of $2.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.38% return.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 83 times at NovaGold Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 1,990,348 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,631,956 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 89.21M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 23.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.30% with a share float percentage of 239.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaGold Resources Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.51 million shares worth more than $219.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 7.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 21.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $197.06 million and represent 6.70% of shares outstanding.