Investors have great interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX), Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) shares are -19.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.13% or -$2.21 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.81% and -27.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the KNX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on February 19, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the KNX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.76. The forecasts give the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.44% or 15.35%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.80% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.02, down -2.30% from $2.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 126,897 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,068,276. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 88,989 and 882,091 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Member of 10% group had earlier sold another 850,000 KNX shares valued at $26.74 million on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $31.46 per share.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), on the other hand, is trading around $71.70 with a market cap of $11.13B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $143.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Twilio Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 167,803 shares. Insider sales totaled 507,718 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 672.01k shares after the latest sales, with 75.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.10% with a share float percentage of 127.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twilio Inc. having a total of 743 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.34 million shares worth more than $1.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 10.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 billion and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.