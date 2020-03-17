Investors have great interest in Momo Inc. (MOMO), Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares are -38.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.98% or -$3.06 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.57% and -35.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 05, 2019, Jefferies recommended the MOMO stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 27, 2019. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the MOMO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 23 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $303.20. The forecasts give the Momo Inc. stock a price target range of $365.89 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $210.58. The two limits represent an upside potential of 94.39% or 90.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.50% in the current quarter to $5.23, up from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $19.62, up 832.30% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.27 and $5.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $22.94 for the next year.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), on the other hand, is trading around $14.75 with a market cap of $6.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Liberty Global plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 512,517 shares. Insider sales totaled 227,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 30.41M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 568 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 52.39 million shares worth more than $1.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 11.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 37.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $826.96 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.