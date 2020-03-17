Investors have great interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), CSX Corporation (CSX)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) shares are -51.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.50% or -$2.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.44% down YTD and -49.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.95% and -45.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Needham recommended the ON stock is a Strong Buy, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $11.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.15. The forecasts give the ON Semiconductor Corporation stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.82% or 21.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.30% in the current quarter to $0.16, down from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.24, up 1.20% from $1.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,348,900 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,268,816. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 376,654 and 629,440 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schromm William A., a EVP & Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 9,513 shares worth $242582.0 at $25.50 per share on Jan 14. The Director had earlier sold another 20,825 ON shares valued at $444766.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $21.36 per share. OZCELIK TANER (SVP & GM, ISG) sold 141,739 shares at $25.00 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $3.54 million while Rolls Paul E, (Exec VP Sales & Marketing) sold 10,837 shares on Jan 02 for $271121.0 with each share fetching $25.02.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), on the other hand, is trading around $48.93 with a market cap of $41.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CSX Corporation (CSX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 41.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $978.0 million. This represented a 66.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.99 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $38.26 billion from $38.8 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $996.0 million while total current assets were at $3.28 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.85 billion, significantly higher than the $4.64 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.19 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at CSX Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 84,507 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,175,383 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.24M shares after the latest sales, with -73.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 772.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CSX Corporation having a total of 1,585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 64.75 million shares worth more than $4.69 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 56.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.11 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.