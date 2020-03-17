Investors have great interest in Sempra Energy (SRE), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares are -41.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.12% or -$18.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.64% and -44.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Barclays recommended the SRE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on March 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SRE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $88.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $162.40. The forecasts give the Sempra Energy stock a price target range of $186.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.35% or 18.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.70% in the current quarter to $1.79, down from the $1.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.17, up 5.50% from $6.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 124,054 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 165,777. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 56,787 and 46,836 in purchases and sales respectively.

WALL PETER R, a VP, Controller and CAO at the company, sold 1,569 shares worth $246082.0 at $156.84 per share on Jan 21. The Executive VP & Group President had earlier bought another 1,000 SRE shares valued at $100730.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $100.73 per share. Martin Jeffrey W (Chairman and CEO) sold 8,251 shares at $155.66 per share on Jan 17 for a total of $1.28 million while CONESA ANDRES, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Nov 22 for $294520.0 with each share fetching $147.26.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), on the other hand, is trading around $86.39 with a market cap of $12.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $111.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 535,296 shares. Insider sales totaled 485,481 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 473k shares after the latest sales, with 31.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.00% with a share float percentage of 132.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated having a total of 879 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.87 million shares worth more than $1.34 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.