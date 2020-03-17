Investors have great interest in SM Energy Company (SM), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares are -85.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -30.04% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -83.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.14% and -82.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the SM stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 11, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the SM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.63 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.89. The forecasts give the SM Energy Company stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 91.42% or 18.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.52, up 3.80% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 382,133 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,530. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 130,955 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

PERU RAMIRO G, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $21450.0 at $1.43 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 SM shares valued at $80000.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $2.00 per share. Copeland David W (EVP and General Counsel) bought 10,000 shares at $1.54 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $15400.0 while PERU RAMIRO G, (Director) bought 7,500 shares on Mar 06 for $31500.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.89 with a market cap of $22.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.70% with a share float percentage of 6.57B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company.