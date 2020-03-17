Investors have great interest in STORE Capital Corporation (STOR), Sea Limited (SE)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) shares are -50.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -32.13% or -$8.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.48% and -53.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the STOR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 16, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STOR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.12. The forecasts give the STORE Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $47.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.85% or 47.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $0.24, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1, up 14.70% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 386,844 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,319 and 126,901 in purchases and sales respectively.

Long Catherine F., a CFO, EVP and Treasurer at the company, bought 3,485 shares worth $99810.0 at $28.64 per share on Mar 11. The EVP GC CCO & Sec. had earlier bought another 1,000 STOR shares valued at $28670.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $28.67 per share. Volk Christopher H (President and CEO) bought 3,300 shares at $30.27 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $99891.0 while Long Catherine F., (CFO, EVP and Treasurer) bought 3,400 shares on Mar 10 for $101830.0 with each share fetching $29.95.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), on the other hand, is trading around $41.08 with a market cap of $21.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 58.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company.