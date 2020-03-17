Investors have great interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), DXC Technology Company (DXC)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares are -39.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.26% or -$4.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.48% down YTD and -43.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.35% and -39.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 09, 2019, Raymond James recommended the AMTD stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $30.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.23. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.06.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.90% in the current quarter to $0.76, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, down -14.90% from $4.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 189,983 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,242. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 41,796 and 12,346 in purchases and sales respectively.

BOYLE STEPHEN J, a President and CEO at the company, sold 18,180 shares worth $949905.0 at $52.25 per share on Dec 16. The EVP, General Counsel and Sec. had earlier sold another 17,241 AMTD shares valued at $896704.0 on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $52.01 per share. Quirk Steven M. (EVP, Trader Group) sold 24,043 shares at $53.46 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $1.29 million while KOPLOW ELLEN L S, (EVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 7,533 shares on Dec 05 for $384484.0 with each share fetching $51.04.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), on the other hand, is trading around $10.85 with a market cap of $3.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DXC Technology Company (DXC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DXC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -5.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $997.0 million. This represented a 80.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.02 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.6 billion from $29.52 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.06 billion, significantly higher than the $1.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.64 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at DXC Technology Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,525 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 37.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 252.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DXC Technology Company having a total of 924 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.12 million shares worth more than $1.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $717.21 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.