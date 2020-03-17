Investors have great interest in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Unum Group (UNM)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) shares are -37.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.80% or -$22.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.76% and -37.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Keefe Bruyette recommended the TRV stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 21, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TRV stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $85.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.44. The forecasts give the The Travelers Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $160.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $111.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.81% or 23.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $2.77, down from the $2.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.31, up 5.20% from $9.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.68 and $2.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 408,460 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 360,032. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 140,679 and 86,029 in purchases and sales respectively.

Klein Michael Frederick, a EVP & President, Personal Ins. at the company, sold 4,983 shares worth $671096.0 at $134.68 per share on Feb 24. The Director had earlier bought another 670 TRV shares valued at $79422.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $118.54 per share. Toczydlowski Gregory C (EVP & President, Business Ins.) sold 5,365 shares at $134.67 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $722510.0 while HEYMAN WILLIAM H, (Vice Chairman) sold 7,041 shares on Feb 21 for $951943.0 with each share fetching $135.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), on the other hand, is trading around $12.45 with a market cap of $3.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Unum Group over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 289,696 shares. Insider sales totaled 73,083 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.29M shares after the latest sales, with 28.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 201.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unum Group having a total of 703 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.32 million shares worth more than $738.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 18.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.73 million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.