iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Vs. CME Group Inc. (CME): Updated Outlook

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are -16.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.99% or -$1.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -12.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.19% and -35.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the IQ stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CLSA had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 28, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the IQ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $172.03. The forecasts give the iQIYI Inc. stock a price target range of $247.40 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $104.85. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.9% or 83.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.50% in the current quarter to -$3.93, down from the -$0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$11.03, up 15.20% from -$14.14 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.88 and -$2.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$6.78 for the next year.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME), on the other hand, is trading around $148.54 with a market cap of $60.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $222.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at CME Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 6,907 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,931 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.6M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 352.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CME Group Inc. having a total of 1,467 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 35.8 million shares worth more than $7.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.74 billion and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.