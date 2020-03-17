Is Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is -29.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.45 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 26.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -28.54% and -30.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.25 million and changing -4.06% at the moment leaves the stock -27.92% off its SMA200. NLY registered -35.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.17.

The stock witnessed a -35.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.20%, and is -21.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.32% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $11.38B and $929.20M in sales. and $929.20M in sales Fwd P/E is 5.82. Distance from 52-week low is 2.64% and -36.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $997.88M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Top Institutional Holders

870 institutions hold shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), with 4.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 55.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.72B, and float is at 1.43B with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 55.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 158.64 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.09% of the NLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 137.6 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 9.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 47.73 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $449.62 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 1.62% of the shares totaling 23.15 million with a market value of $218.04 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schaefer John H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schaefer John H bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $9.21 per share for a total of $92100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87494.0 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Fallon Katherine Beirne (Director) bought a total of 2,780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $8.97 per share for $24936.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15638.0 shares of the NLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Hamilton Thomas Edward (Director) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $9.47 for $568200.0. The insider now directly holds 130,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -20.90% down over the past 12 months. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -39.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.