Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is -51.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $30.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.16% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 24.28% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.63, the stock is -39.68% and -46.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.67 million and changing -12.18% at the moment leaves the stock -50.45% off its SMA200. EPD registered -51.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.44.

The stock witnessed a -47.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.60%, and is -25.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.24% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $36.01B and $32.79B in sales. and $32.79B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 6.04. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.79% and -55.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $8.48B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

1,255 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), with 705.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.21% while institutional investors hold 55.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.64B, and float is at 1.48B with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 37.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 52.2 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.38% of the EPD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC with 51.96 million shares valued at $1.46 billion to account for 2.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 44.16 million shares representing 2.02% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while Alps Advisors Inc. holds 1.31% of the shares totaling 28.73 million with a market value of $809.03 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 208 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 171 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $14.06 per share for a total of $702850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.72 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that FOWLER W RANDALL (Co-CEO and CFO) bought a total of 4,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $14.50 per share for $59058.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 610000.0 shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, BACHMANN RICHARD H (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $13.08 for $326965.0. The insider now directly holds 1,611,048 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -82.43% down over the past 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is -77.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.56% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.87.