Is Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is -88.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 39.09% higher than the price target low of $1.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -78.21% and -85.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.55 million and changing -40.29% at the moment leaves the stock -88.36% off its SMA200. KOS registered -88.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.72.

The stock witnessed a -87.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.45%, and is -16.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.31% over the week and 20.65% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $287.58M and $1.50B in sales. and $1.50B in sales Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.11% and -91.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $239.34M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), with 18.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 99.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 430.00M, and float is at 386.63M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 95.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 52.73 million shares valued at $300.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.02% of the KOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 35.75 million shares valued at $203.75 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 30.24 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $172.36 million, while Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. holds 6.93% of the shares totaling 28.07 million with a market value of $160.02 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glass Ronald W., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Glass Ronald W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $10099.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95692.0 shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Clark Richard Ryan (SVP,Pres.Gulf of Mexico Unit) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $1.15 per share for $28750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 564511.0 shares of the KOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, INGLIS ANDREW G (Chairman and CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $317100.0. The insider now directly holds 2,127,994 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS).