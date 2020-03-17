Is there a cornucopia of returns in StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) And Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) shares are -34.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.02% or -$6.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.95% and -37.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 14, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the STNE stock is a In-line, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 27, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STNE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $213.33. The forecasts give the StoneCo Ltd. stock a price target range of $238.14 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $142.68. The two limits represent an upside potential of 88.95% or 81.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.00% in the current quarter to $0.93, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.31, up 41.20% from $3.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.93 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.73 for the next year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.25 with a market cap of $42.15B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 39.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.00% with a share float percentage of 4.19B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 489 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 61.09 million shares worth more than $973.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 56.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $903.73 million and represent 3.93% of shares outstanding.