Is there a cornucopia of returns in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) And Mylan N.V. (MYL)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are -55.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.59% or -$2.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -56.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.84% and -49.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the SKT stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on May 09, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.70 to suggest that the SKT stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.80. The forecasts give the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.2% or 34.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -159.10% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.67, down -6.70% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,083 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 126,105. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,186 and 92,133 in purchases and sales respectively.

SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R, a Senior VP, Treasurer at the company, sold 5,830 shares worth $73236.0 at $12.56 per share on Feb 20. The SVP,Construction & Development had earlier sold another 12,500 SKT shares valued at $112000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $8.96 per share. HENRY DAVID (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $14.41 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $144090.0 while TANGER STEVEN B, (CEO) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 20 for $144760.0 with each share fetching $14.48.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.04 with a market cap of $8.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Mylan N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 396,360 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,605 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.19M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.90% with a share float percentage of 508.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mylan N.V. having a total of 746 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.28 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 54.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.