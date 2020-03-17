Is there a cornucopia of returns in The Unilever Group (UL) And BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

The Unilever Group (NYSE: UL) shares are -21.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.75% or -$4.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.40% and -25.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2019, HSBC Securities recommended the UL stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on September 03, 2019. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $62.00. The forecasts give the The Unilever Group stock a price target range of $67.64 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.16. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.32% or 18.24%.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is trading around $23.05 with a market cap of $5.18B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at BorgWarner Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 249,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.61M shares after the latest sales, with 18.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.70% with a share float percentage of 204.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BorgWarner Inc. having a total of 783 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.77 million shares worth more than $987.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $664.58 million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.