Is there a cornucopia of returns in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) And Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares are -32.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.09% or -$2.53 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.21% and -33.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Citigroup recommended the TCOM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 10, 2020. 39 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TCOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 39 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $258.12. The forecasts give the Trip.com Group Limited stock a price target range of $325.71 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $188.43. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.08% or 88.04%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 79.30% in the current quarter to $0.82, up from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.36, up 678.90% from $1.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.6 and $2.53. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.37 for the next year.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.37 with a market cap of $5.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Ares Capital Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 17,719 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.25M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Capital Corporation having a total of 580 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $149.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 7.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.48 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.