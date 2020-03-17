It makes sense to watch 3M Company (MMM) And Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) shares are -25.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.60% or -$10.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -22.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.13% and -18.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 23, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the MMM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on January 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $130.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.69. The forecasts give the 3M Company stock a price target range of $205.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.14% or 12.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $2.13, down from the $2.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.45, up 4.00% from $9.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.2 and $2.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 71 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 156 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,151 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,030. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,975 and 32,137 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vale Michael G., a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 6,250 shares worth $994803.0 at $159.17 per share on Feb 18. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 1,967 MMM shares valued at $311160.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $158.19 per share. Roman Michael F (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 8,906 shares at $162.00 per share on Jan 31 for a total of $1.44 million while Bushman Julie L, (Executive Vice President) sold 6,879 shares on Dec 02 for $1.17 million with each share fetching $170.16.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH), on the other hand, is trading around $13.25 with a market cap of $6.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Equitable Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,002,006 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 45.14M shares after the latest sales, with -76.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 419.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitable Holdings Inc. having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company.