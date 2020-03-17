Finance

It makes sense to watch AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) And Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

By Sue Brooks

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) shares are -66.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.94% or -$3.66 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -66.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.60% and -66.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the AER stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on July 30, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AER stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $72.13. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 71.11.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $1.9, up from the $1.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.75, down -3.10% from $8.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.85 and $2.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), on the other hand, is trading around $57.44 with a market cap of $33.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $72.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Monster Beverage Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 187,154 shares. Insider sales totaled 174,432 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 52.11M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.50% with a share float percentage of 484.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monster Beverage Corporation having a total of 895 institutions that hold shares in the company.

