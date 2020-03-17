It makes sense to watch Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) And BHP Group (BHP)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares are -36.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.25% or -$6.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.24% and -33.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the CAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CAT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $93.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $143.76. The forecasts give the Caterpillar Inc. stock a price target range of $208.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.09% or 6.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.00% in the current quarter to $1.99, down from the $2.94 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.17, down -7.90% from $11.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.89 and $2.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 266,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 203,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 104,385 and 38,549 in purchases and sales respectively.

Johnson Denise C, a Group President at the company, sold 936 shares worth $137349.0 at $146.74 per share on Nov 05. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 589 CAT shares valued at $81182.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $137.83 per share. Johnson Denise C (Group President) sold 4,172 shares at $146.67 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $611907.0 while Johnson Denise C, (Group President) sold 68,993 shares on Nov 01 for $9.87 million with each share fetching $143.00.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), on the other hand, is trading around $31.55 with a market cap of $86.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.39 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.30% with a share float percentage of 1.47B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BHP Group having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 7.32 million shares worth more than $400.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 6.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.06 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.