It makes sense to watch Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) And Noble Corporation plc (NE)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) shares are -12.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.67% or -$8.52 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.28% and -15.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the ED stock is a Sell, while earlier, Mizuho had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $79.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $89.88. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.49.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $1.4, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.44, up 4.60% from $4.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 144 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 169,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 140,374. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 147,583 and 139,759 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cawley Timothy, a President, CECONY at the company, bought 25 shares worth $2316.0 at $93.14 per share on Feb 29. The SVP, Utility Shared Services had earlier bought another 4 ED shares valued at $334.0 on Feb 29. The shares were bought at $93.14 per share. Donnley Deneen L (SVP and General Counsel) bought 25 shares at $93.14 per share on Feb 29 for a total of $2313.0 while McAvoy John, (Chairman, President & CEO) bought 25 shares on Feb 29 for $2316.0 with each share fetching $93.14.

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.26 with a market cap of $67.71M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Noble Corporation plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 1,382,853 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,064,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.46M shares after the latest sales, with 44.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.20% with a share float percentage of 245.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Corporation plc having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 39.97 million shares worth more than $48.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the investment firm holding over 24.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.51 million and represent 9.68% of shares outstanding.