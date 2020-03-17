It makes sense to watch Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) And Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) shares are -34.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.69% or -$3.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -29.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.96% and -37.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ELAN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 10, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ELAN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $34.38. The forecasts give the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.05% or 35.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, up 0.40% from $1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 437,752 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,544. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 233,018 and 111,650 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harrington Michael J, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $95360.0 at $23.84 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 12,000 ELAN shares valued at $263640.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $21.97 per share. BILBREY JOHN P (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $25.15 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $75450.0 while Anand Kapila K, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 04 for $26860.0 with each share fetching $26.86.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN), on the other hand, is trading around $45.05 with a market cap of $18.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at Tyson Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 71 times and accounting for 327,611 shares. Insider sales totaled 151,952 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 43.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.06M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.00% with a share float percentage of 287.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyson Foods Inc. having a total of 1,112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.03 million shares worth more than $2.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 27.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.