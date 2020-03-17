It makes sense to watch Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) And Allergan plc (AGN)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are 5.05% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.46% or -$5.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.72% and -33.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, Goldman recommended the ENPH stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 13, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ENPH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.52.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to $0.33, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.34, up 41.90% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,062,740 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,400,107. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,547,395 and 4,123,184 in purchases and sales respectively.

GOMO STEVEN J, a Director at the company, sold 67,781 shares worth $3.93 million at $57.92 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier sold another 178,694 ENPH shares valued at $9.36 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $52.38 per share. RODGERS THURMAN J (Director) sold 1,821,306 shares at $53.15 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $96.81 million while RANHOFF DAVID A, (VP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 22,325 shares on Feb 21 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $57.77.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), on the other hand, is trading around $164.70 with a market cap of $57.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $197.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $17.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Allergan plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 154,248 shares. Insider sales totaled 12,871 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 983.72k shares after the latest sales, with 20.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.60% with a share float percentage of 328.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allergan plc having a total of 1,362 institutions that hold shares in the company.