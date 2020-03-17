It makes sense to watch Etsy Inc. (ETSY) And Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are -5.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.02% or -$7.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -0.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.80% and -21.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the ETSY stock is a Hold, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ETSY stock is a “Strong Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.89. The forecasts give the Etsy Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.6% or -1.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 56.20% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.81, up 28.60% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 72 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 93 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 379,206 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 489,896. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 109,993 and 267,368 in purchases and sales respectively.

Simeone Jill, a General Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 1,701 shares worth $102911.0 at $60.50 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 5,209 ETSY shares valued at $314385.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $60.35 per share. BURNS M MICHELE (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $62.50 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $125000.0 while Silverman Josh, (President & CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Mar 04 for $1.5 million with each share fetching $60.00.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is trading around $8.01 with a market cap of $1.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 460,678 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.53M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 124.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.