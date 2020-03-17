Industry

It makes sense to watch HUYA Inc. (HUYA) And Kellogg Company (K)

By Richard Addington

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares are -19.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.23% or -$0.96 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.96% and -29.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Goldman recommended the HUYA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $187.22. The forecasts give the HUYA Inc. stock a price target range of $231.74 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $147.81. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.77% or 90.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.98, up from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.41, up 35.00% from $3.23 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.82 for the next year.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is trading around $62.56 with a market cap of $22.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Kellogg Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 121,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,255,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.31M shares after the latest sales, with -32.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.20% with a share float percentage of 339.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kellogg Company having a total of 1,097 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 62.73 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust held 18.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 billion and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.

