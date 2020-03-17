It makes sense to watch Mastercard Incorporated (MA) And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) shares are -21.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.73% or -$34.36 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.06% and -29.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the MA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 21, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $235.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $355.65. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.74.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.91, up from the $1.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.88, up 13.80% from $7.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.81 and $2.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 80 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 122 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 728,259 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,684,441. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,805 and 876,775 in purchases and sales respectively.

Madabhushi Venkata R, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 954 shares worth $319590.0 at $335.00 per share on Feb 11. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 MA shares valued at $265000.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $265.00 per share. Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) sold 38,539 shares at $333.11 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $12.84 million while Mastercard Foundation, (10% Owner) sold 38,536 shares on Feb 10 for $12.64 million with each share fetching $328.11.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), on the other hand, is trading around $11.91 with a market cap of $2.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 33,728,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,000,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 141.56M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 72.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.40% with a share float percentage of 53.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company.