It makes sense to watch Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) And Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) shares are -84.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -27.86% or -$0.9 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -83.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -51.56% and -82.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the OII stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 09, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OII stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.89. The forecasts give the Oceaneering International Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.06% or 41.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.61, up 7.50% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 542,071 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,498. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 430,824 and 34,619 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRETT STEPHEN P, a Sr. V.P., Asset Integrity at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $23360.0 at $2.34 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 OII shares valued at $91500.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.05 per share. SILVA ERIC A (Sr. VP, Operations Support) bought 21,500 shares at $2.35 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $50506.0 while Lawrence David K, (Sr. V.P., Gen.Counsel and Sec.) bought 8,000 shares on Mar 13 for $26392.0 with each share fetching $3.30.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), on the other hand, is trading around $134.71 with a market cap of $50.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Kimberly-Clark Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 93,384 shares. Insider sales totaled 105,027 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.32M shares after the latest sales, with 8.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.50% with a share float percentage of 340.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimberly-Clark Corporation having a total of 1,934 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.57 million shares worth more than $3.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.44 billion and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.