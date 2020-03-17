KeyCorp (KEY) is attracting new Institutional Money

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is -50.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.53 and a high of $20.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.74% off its average median price target of $20.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 33.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.99, the stock is -39.19% and -45.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.91 million and changing -21.52% at the moment leaves the stock -44.50% off its SMA200. KEY registered -42.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.97.

The stock witnessed a -49.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.01%, and is -17.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.11% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 17045 employees, a market worth around $10.92B and $5.24B in sales. and $5.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.21 and Fwd P/E is 5.01. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.13% and -51.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

1,080 institutions hold shares in KeyCorp (KEY), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 83.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 965.18M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 83.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 113.75 million shares valued at $2.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.73% of the KEY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 81.07 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 49.55 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $1.0 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 40.39 million with a market value of $817.46 million.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryan Kevin Thomas, the company’s Chief Risk Review Officer. SEC filings show that Ryan Kevin Thomas sold 768 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $19.88 per share for a total of $15268.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83906.0 shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Schosser Douglas M (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 8,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $20.04 per share for $169959.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33391.0 shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Brady Amy G. (Chief Information Officer) disposed off 15,756 shares at an average price of $19.27 for $303618.0. The insider now directly holds 95,432 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) that is trading -37.69% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -47.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.