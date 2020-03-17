Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) And Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Among Headliners

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares are -61.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.49% or -$5.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.35% and -55.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the KSS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 04, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the KSS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.56. The forecasts give the Kohl’s Corporation stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.58% or 17.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $0.38, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.32, up 0.10% from $4.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.07 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 87 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 539,093 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,946. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 265,956 and 110,555 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 KSS shares valued at $354024.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $35.40 per share.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.05 with a market cap of $378.20M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Tilray Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 3,835,798 shares. Insider sales totaled 377,556 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 86.24M shares after the latest sales, with 20.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.20% with a share float percentage of 14.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC with over 730280.0 shares worth more than $47.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 229152.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.01 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.