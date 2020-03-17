Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) turns bearish with loss of -23.9 points

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is -39.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.38 and a high of $126.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $96.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -23.9% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.01% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 36.88% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.59, the stock is -34.67% and -37.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.72 million and changing -24.77% at the moment leaves the stock -34.23% off its SMA200. LOW registered -27.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $110.26.

The stock witnessed a -41.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.59%, and is -22.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $61.35B and $72.15B in sales. and $72.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.87% and -42.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $18.12B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

2,132 institutions hold shares in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 77.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 845.15M, and float is at 758.85M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 77.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.11 million shares valued at $7.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.62% of the LOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 55.94 million shares valued at $6.7 billion to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 34.49 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $4.13 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 22.73 million with a market value of $2.72 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellison Marvin R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $103.86 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90090.0 shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Hollifield Matthew V (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 12,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $112.34 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28017.0 shares of the LOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Weber Jennifer L (EVP, Human Resources) disposed off 12,589 shares at an average price of $112.62 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 17,440 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) that is trading -59.98% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.12% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.