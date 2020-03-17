Macy’s Inc. (M) picks momentum as shares drop -35.67%

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -60.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.21 and a high of $26.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -11.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is -48.13% and -56.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.89 million and changing -16.44% at the moment leaves the stock -60.85% off its SMA200. M registered -71.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.07.

The stock witnessed a -59.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.29%, and is -35.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.33% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $25.33B in sales. and $25.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.71 and Fwd P/E is 2.84. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.93% and -74.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $5.29B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

744 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc. (M), with 605.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 97.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 397.30M, and float is at 308.32M with Short Float at 26.50%. Institutions hold 97.29% of the Float.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Felicia, the company’s EVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk. SEC filings show that Williams Felicia sold 6,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $12.72 per share for a total of $83417.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 840.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Harper John T. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 5,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $12.73 per share for $66315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21770.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Garcia C Elisa D (CLO & Secretary) disposed off 7,868 shares at an average price of $12.68 for $99771.0. The insider now directly holds 26,599 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -51.74% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -20.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.77% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 83.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.17.