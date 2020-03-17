Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is -55.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.77 and a high of $14.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.41% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 49.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.08, the stock is -50.20% and -53.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.07 million and changing -28.39% at the moment leaves the stock -50.13% off its SMA200. CZR registered -24.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.18.

The stock witnessed a -57.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.90%, and is -39.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.47% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has around 64000 employees, a market worth around $5.15B and $8.74B in sales. and $8.74B in sales Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.75% and -58.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $2.17B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -772.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), with 117.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.15% while institutional investors hold 1.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 847.43M, and float is at 676.04M with Short Float at 14.06%. Institutions hold 0.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 114.25 million shares valued at $1.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.75% of the CZR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 51.51 million shares valued at $700.58 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 49.9 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $678.59 million, while Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 45.45 million with a market value of $618.18 million.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benninger Thomas M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benninger Thomas M. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $13.10 per share for a total of $117900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32000.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Broome Richard D (EVP Communications-Gov Rltns) sold a total of 118,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $13.02 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 131883.0 shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Causey Keith (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,605 shares at an average price of $13.08 for $73326.0. The insider now directly holds 239,485 shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) that is trading -69.34% down over the past 12 months. Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) is -70.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 93.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.54.