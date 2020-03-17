Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of The Gap Inc. (GPS)

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -52.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.35 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.47% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 16.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.34, the stock is -41.85% and -49.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.86 million and changing -22.85% at the moment leaves the stock -51.70% off its SMA200. GPS registered -67.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.21.

The stock witnessed a -54.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.00%, and is -29.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.51% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 135000 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $16.33B in sales. and $16.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.75 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.80% and -69.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $3.59B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

637 institutions hold shares in The Gap Inc. (GPS), with 156.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.21% while institutional investors hold 108.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 406.66M, and float is at 215.72M with Short Float at 16.65%. Institutions hold 62.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.45 million shares valued at $502.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the GPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.39 million shares valued at $502.01 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.1 million shares representing 5.92% and valued at over $390.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 11.75 million with a market value of $207.72 million.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fiske McNeil S. Jr, the company’s President & CEO, Gap. SEC filings show that Fiske McNeil S. Jr sold 16,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $291294.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Gruber Julie (EVP & Global General Counsel) sold a total of 3,286 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $24.00 per share for $78864.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29099.0 shares of the GPS stock.

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -61.47% down over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -62.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.17% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.33.