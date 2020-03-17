Micron Technology Inc. (MU) turns bearish with loss of -8.52 points

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is -35.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.14 and a high of $61.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $42.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.52% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.53% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are 9.29% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.47, the stock is -33.78% and -37.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.66 million and changing -19.82% at the moment leaves the stock -27.02% off its SMA200. MU registered -12.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.24.

The stock witnessed a -41.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.37%, and is -25.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $43.14B and $20.64B in sales. and $20.64B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.32 and Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.25% and -43.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $4.69B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

1,373 institutions hold shares in Micron Technology Inc. (MU), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 80.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 80.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 86.47 million shares valued at $3.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the MU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 74.03 million shares valued at $3.17 billion to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 56.62 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $2.43 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 47.25 million with a market value of $2.02 billion.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARNZEN APRIL S, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that ARNZEN APRIL S sold 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $54.75 per share for a total of $240900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80037.0 shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that ARNZEN APRIL S (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $60.00 per share for $264000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83880.0 shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Poppen Joel L (SVP, Legal Affairs, General) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $56.97 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 281,395 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MoSys Inc. (MOSY) that is trading -59.75% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -17.89% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.8% from the last report on Nov 28, 2019 to stand at a total of 30.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.15.