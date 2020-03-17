Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock Surged by 24.37 yesterday

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 35.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.19% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.78% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.7% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.49, the stock is 11.79% and 21.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.36 million and changing 24.37% at the moment leaves the stock 50.16% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 21.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.67.

The stock witnessed a 39.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.58%, and is 9.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.75% over the week and 14.66% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $10.34B and $60.20M in sales. and $60.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 129.55% and -26.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $17.05M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 79.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.62% while institutional investors hold 60.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 390.30M, and float is at 288.95M with Short Float at 6.97%. Institutions hold 47.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 50.87 million shares valued at $995.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.80% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.32 million shares valued at $338.76 million to account for 4.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 16.03 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $313.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 11.72 million with a market value of $229.32 million.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaks Tal Zvi, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Zaks Tal Zvi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $230000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64770.0 shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Hoge Stephen (President) sold a total of 4,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $21.15 per share for $105550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.05 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Hoge Stephen (President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $22.96 for $114815.0. The insider now directly holds 2,051,530 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).