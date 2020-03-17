Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Vs. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Updated Outlook

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are -7.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.14% or -$37.46 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.75% and -21.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Citigroup recommended the NFLX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on March 04, 2020. 41 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NFLX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 41 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $298.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $365.03. The forecasts give the Netflix Inc. stock a price target range of $483.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $173.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.22% or -72.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 145.30% in the current quarter to $1.65, up from the $0.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.99, up 21.00% from $4.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 149 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 912,785 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,897,841. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 433,666 and 1,181,666 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOAG JAY C, a Director at the company, sold 1,894 shares worth $704092.0 at $371.75 per share on Feb 10. The CEO had earlier sold another 77,777 NFLX shares valued at $30.2 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $388.26 per share. HASTINGS REED (CEO) sold 83,692 shares at $336.61 per share on Jan 21 for a total of $28.17 million while HASTINGS REED, (CEO) sold 95,578 shares on Dec 23 for $31.88 million with each share fetching $333.52.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), on the other hand, is trading around $69.60 with a market cap of $119.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $96.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.95% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Philip Morris International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 366,894 shares. Insider sales totaled 159,607 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.49M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.40% with a share float percentage of 1.55B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Philip Morris International Inc. having a total of 2,274 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 124.73 million shares worth more than $10.61 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 94.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.06 billion and represent 6.09% of shares outstanding.