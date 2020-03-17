New Big Money Means OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) is 257.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $25.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -61.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -61.6% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is 75.17% and 114.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.64 million and changing 101.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.61% off its SMA200. OPGN registered -83.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.35.

The stock witnessed a 141.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 243.13%, and is 50.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.27% over the week and 27.53% over the month.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $24.52M and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 339.13% and -84.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-253.50%).

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $900k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in OpGen Inc. (OPGN), with 12.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 14.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.07M, and float is at 5.56M with Short Float at 10.80%. Institutions hold 14.10% of the Float.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at OpGen Inc. (OPGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JONES EVAN/ FA, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that JONES EVAN/ FA bought 417,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $250200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 644138.0 shares.