New Big Money Means Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -12.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is -38.82% and -34.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.04 million and changing -18.34% at the moment leaves the stock -9.20% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 25.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.04.

The stock witnessed a -38.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.10%, and is -29.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.02% over the week and 11.51% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $230.20M in sales. and $230.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.39% and -54.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.40%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $35.28M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), with 3.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 39.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 371.41M, and float is at 295.83M with Short Float at 22.64%. Institutions hold 38.84% of the Float.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schmid Keith, the company’s COO & Sr. VP. SEC filings show that Schmid Keith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $300000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69020.0 shares.

Plug Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Hull Martin Daniel (Corporate Controller and CAO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $6.00 per share for $210000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8836.0 shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Conway Gerard L JR (Gen. Counsel,Corp.Sec.,Sr. VP) disposed off 367,534 shares at an average price of $5.10 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 46,295 shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) that is trading -84.15% down over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 5.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 56.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.