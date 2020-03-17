O-I Glass Inc. (OI) And ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Among Headliners

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares are -49.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.96% or -$1.42 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -46.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.39% and -54.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the OI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.52. The forecasts give the O-I Glass Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.41% or -21.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, up 0.50% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 705,204 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 600,625 and 134,600 in purchases and sales respectively.

HELLMAN PETER S, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $60766.0 at $12.15 per share on Aug 05. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 OI shares valued at $122110.0 on Aug 05. The shares were bought at $12.21 per share.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.61 with a market cap of $2.71B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at ANGI Homeservices Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 596,449 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,091,354 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.32M shares after the latest sales, with -21.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 78.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANGI Homeservices Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 10.83 million shares worth more than $91.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 13.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.47 million and represent 13.13% of shares outstanding.