PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dip is a big Buy opportunity

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is -17.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 18.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.95, the stock is -40.55% and -37.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.47 million and changing -12.34% at the moment leaves the stock -33.19% off its SMA200. PCG registered -54.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a -46.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.63%, and is -29.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.43% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $6.29B and $17.13B in sales. and $17.13B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.04. Profit margin for the company is -44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.11% and -64.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $5.09B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.90% in year-over-year returns.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

398 institutions hold shares in PG&E Corporation (PCG), with 889.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 83.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 703.33M, and float is at 519.63M with Short Float at 6.10%. Institutions hold 83.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.46 million shares valued at $418.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.27% of the PCG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors, LLC with 29.59 million shares valued at $321.65 million to account for 5.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anchorage Capital Group, LLC which holds 25.0 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $271.75 million, while Abrams Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 25.0 million with a market value of $271.75 million.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times.

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 3.29% up over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is 8.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.62% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.