Positives for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) as stock loss in recent trading

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is -57.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -33.33% lower than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -17.58% and -35.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.99 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -62.95% off its SMA200. AR registered -85.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.21.

The stock witnessed a -31.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.90%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.48% over the week and 21.09% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 547 employees, a market worth around $325.20M and $4.41B in sales. and $4.41B in sales Fwd P/E is 3.06. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.85% and -86.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in Antero Resources Corporation (AR), with 4.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.54% while institutional investors hold 34.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 271.00M, and float is at 241.47M with Short Float at 20.89%. Institutions hold 33.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FPR Partners, LLC with over 30.76 million shares valued at $87.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.73% of the AR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.7 million shares valued at $67.54 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SailingStone Capital Partners LLC which holds 22.42 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $63.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.36% of the shares totaling 18.23 million with a market value of $51.97 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Michael N. SEC filings show that Kennedy Michael N. sold 138,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $383029.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14324.0 shares.

Antero Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that KAGAN PETER (Director) sold a total of 16,094,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $6.17 per share for $99.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Warburg Pincus Private Equity (Director) disposed off 499,830 shares at an average price of $6.17 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Antero Resources Corporation (AR).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading -73.95% down over the past 12 months. EQT Corporation (EQT) is -55.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.35% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 45.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.19.