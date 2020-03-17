Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Vs. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO): Which Is Riskier?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) shares are -31.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.74% or -$3.86 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.65% and -30.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the PEG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 12, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the PEG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.69.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.90% in the current quarter to $1.11, up from the $1.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.39, up 3.20% from $3.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 335,276 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 369,564. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,314 and 64,404 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cregg Daniel J, a Executive VP & CFO at the company, sold 625 shares worth $36663.0 at $58.66 per share on Feb 18. The COO had earlier sold another 1,648 PEG shares valued at $89809.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $54.50 per share. Chernick Rose M (Vice President and Controller) sold 200 shares at $58.66 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $11732.0 while LaRossa Ralph A, (COO) sold 1,650 shares on Feb 03 for $97965.0 with each share fetching $59.37.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), on the other hand, is trading around $5.05 with a market cap of $654.99M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 1,015,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 990.83k shares after the latest sales, with -3,617.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.40% with a share float percentage of 115.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $79.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.05 million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.