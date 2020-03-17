Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) shares are -20.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.76% or $2.42 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -3.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.13% and -16.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the CAG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CAG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.40. The forecasts give the Conagra Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.97% or -4.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to $0.48, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.04, up 10.30% from $2.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,491,773 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,512,587. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,999,730 and 1,279,067 in purchases and sales respectively.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, a Director at the company, sold 420,926 shares worth $13.71 million at $32.56 per share on Jan 07. The Director had earlier sold another 858,141 CAG shares valued at $27.45 million on Jan 08. The shares were sold at $31.99 per share. OMTVEDT CRAIG P (Director) bought 14,450 shares at $34.00 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $491300.0 while OMTVEDT CRAIG P, (Director) bought 25,550 shares on Dec 31 for $868189.0 with each share fetching $33.98.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.22 with a market cap of $22.11M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 97.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 188.31k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.30% with a share float percentage of 82.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company.