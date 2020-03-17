Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), Stryker Corporation (SYK)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares are -48.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.42% down YTD and -44.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.87% and -52.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.12. The forecasts give the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock a price target range of $17.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.37. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.3% or 38.83%.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), on the other hand, is trading around $143.83 with a market cap of $61.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $234.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Stryker Corporation (SYK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SYK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.76 billion. This represented a 57.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.90 on the year-over-year period, growing to $5.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.17 billion from $26.66 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $88.0 million while total current assets were at $11.36 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.19 billion, significantly lower than the $2.61 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.54 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Stryker Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 109,162 shares. Insider sales totaled 101,303 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 346.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stryker Corporation having a total of 1,850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.88 million shares worth more than $6.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.98 billion and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.