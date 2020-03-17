Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Waste Management Inc. (WM), Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) shares are -12.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.16% or -$5.43 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.87% and -19.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, UBS recommended the WM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the WM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $99.89 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.75. The forecasts give the Waste Management Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $115.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.11% or 13.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $1.09, up from the $1.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.31, up 5.00% from $4.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.09 and $1.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 47 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 507,387 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,532. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 346,160 and 286,872 in purchases and sales respectively.

Batchelor Steve, a Sr. Vice President Operations at the company, sold 88 shares worth $9964.0 at $113.23 per share on Mar 02. The Pres, Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 50,320 WM shares valued at $5.96 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $118.40 per share. Hmmer Tara J. (Sr VP, Operations) sold 52 shares at $113.09 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $5881.0 while Sjoqvist Nikolaj H, (SVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 87 shares on Mar 02 for $9869.0 with each share fetching $113.44.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is trading around $41.36 with a market cap of $16.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Yum China Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 91,814 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 834.25k shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 374.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 994 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 37.14 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 30.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.